Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald MILLS. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

MILLS, Donald W. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donald W. Mills, born July 11, 1924 in North Vancouver and passed away February 27, 2020 in Courtenay, BC at the age of 95. Donald was predeceased by his wife Evelyn (Toody) Mills and will be lovingly remembered by son, Donald Wayne Mills and (best friend/son) Barry Hortin. Grandchildren, Dawn, Lesley (Liam), Joanne(Tim), Bill (Donna), Jaime, Amanda (Chris), Brandy, and 9 great grandchildren. Don will also be missed by Elaine Mills. Don was a long standing member of the Gizeh Shriners of BC and Yukon, and belonged to the North Shore Shrine Club. Don served as a Mason for 60 years at Capilano Lodge #164 A.F and A.M. Don made many friends throughout the years that he operated Mills Motors in North Vancouver. Don loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed life to the fullest and he knew how to make anyone laugh. Don truly will be missed. A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Boal Chapel & Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gizeh Shriners would be greatly appreciated.







It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Donald W. Mills, born July 11, 1924 in North Vancouver and passed away February 27, 2020 in Courtenay, BC at the age of 95. Donald was predeceased by his wife Evelyn (Toody) Mills and will be lovingly remembered by son, Donald Wayne Mills and (best friend/son) Barry Hortin. Grandchildren, Dawn, Lesley (Liam), Joanne(Tim), Bill (Donna), Jaime, Amanda (Chris), Brandy, and 9 great grandchildren. Don will also be missed by Elaine Mills. Don was a long standing member of the Gizeh Shriners of BC and Yukon, and belonged to the North Shore Shrine Club. Don served as a Mason for 60 years at Capilano Lodge #164 A.F and A.M. Don made many friends throughout the years that he operated Mills Motors in North Vancouver. Don loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed life to the fullest and he knew how to make anyone laugh. Don truly will be missed. A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Boal Chapel & Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road, North Vancouver, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gizeh Shriners would be greatly appreciated. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close