Donald Thomas Scoretz, aged 83, from North Vancouver, passed away on March 6, 2020, after suffering a stroke in January. He was predeceased by his spouses, Judith Morgan and Marylin Cowan; and his brother, Gary; and sister, Terry. He is survived by his brother, Patrick; four children, Shaun, Shannon, Kelly, and Erin; his seven grandchildren; and his four great-grandchildren. A date for his memorial service will be announced before May 2020. In memory of Don, consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his name, or introduce a new plant in your garden.

