Donald Thomas Scoretz (December 09, 1936 - March 06, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Thomas Scoretz.
Obituary

Donald Thomas Scoretz, aged 83, from North Vancouver, passed away on March 6, 2020, after suffering a stroke in January. He was predeceased by his spouses, Judith Morgan and Marylin Cowan; and his brother, Gary; and sister, Terry. He is survived by his brother, Patrick; four children, Shaun, Shannon, Kelly, and Erin; his seven grandchildren; and his four great-grandchildren. A date for his memorial service will be announced before May 2020. In memory of Don, consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his name, or introduce a new plant in your garden.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 18 to Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.