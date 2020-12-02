1/1
Donalda Margaret HUGHES
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donalda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUGHES, Donalda Margaret 1918 - 2020 Donnie passed away peacefully at Capilano Care Centre on November 19th, at the age of 102. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, George, in 1987. She will be sadly missed by her 3 children, Joan (Brian), Dorene (Kiery), David (Dawn), plus many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you to the caring people at Capilano Care Centre where she lived for the past 6 years. In these difficult times, they kept her safe from Covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Dec. 2, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved