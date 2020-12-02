HUGHES, Donalda Margaret 1918 - 2020 Donnie passed away peacefully at Capilano Care Centre on November 19th, at the age of 102. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, George, in 1987. She will be sadly missed by her 3 children, Joan (Brian), Dorene (Kiery), David (Dawn), plus many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thank you to the caring people at Capilano Care Centre where she lived for the past 6 years. In these difficult times, they kept her safe from Covid-19.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store