Donna Elsie Crook (nee More) passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital, aged 81. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Elsie More. She is survived by her husband, James (Jim); brothers, Arthur and Bruce More; children, Kevin (Claire McKay), Kelly Nobles (Jordan), and Danae McKay (Andrew); grandchildren, Rachael, Daniel, Emily, Samantha, and Julian; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Donna was born in Smithers and was raised in Ocean Falls, Trail, and Burnaby. She married Jim in 1964 and moved to North Vancouver, where they grew deep roots over the next 55 years - interrupted by a three-year stint in Germany.



Donna taught at Burrard View Elementary School before becoming a private piano teacher and music director at Deep Cove United Church and later Mt. Seymour United Church.



Donna was active in the community and loved by all who knew her. Mourners are encouraged to make a donation in Donna's name to Inter Pares or Music Heals.

