Donna lived a full and good life in North Vancouver. Born in Saint Boniface, she moved to Vancouver when she was two years old with her Mom, Dad, and sisters, Carolyn and Flo.
In her early twenties, she met her Manchester-born husband at a sailing lesson, and soon after that, she became his first mate. Even though he had an accent she could barely understand, they married within one year. They did so much and made so many friends whilst sailing, skiing, and travelling.
Donna was a kind and sweet person who supported the ones she cared about through anything and everything.
She will be incredibly missed by the ones that loved her, including her four children, Sandra, Christine, Andrew, and Jennifer; sons-in-law, Brian, Rob, and Matt; grandchildren, Ben, Matthew, Kate, and Brooke; grand-doggy, Batman; her sisters and their families; and best friends, Gini and Thelma.
There will be a private celebration of life for Donna to commemorate her gentle and loving nature.
Published in The North Shore News from July 12 to Aug. 10, 2019