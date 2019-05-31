Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Marie ALLISON. View Sign Obituary

ALLISON, Donna Marie September 23, 1952 - May 19, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved wife and mother, Donna Marie Allison at the age of 66 years. She is survived by her loving husband Tom, married 42 years and by her daughter Jacqueline and son Brad. Born Donna Marie Cohoon on September 23, 1952 to Douglas and Florence Cohoon, she leaves behind brother Jim, sister Carol (Eric), brother John and sister Cathy (Dale); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends. Family was her main focus in life. She was an absolute devoted wife and mother. She excelled at the role of overseeing all family matters and organizing social activities. Donna was a gifted conversationalist. She read continuously, on many topics, but particularly in the area of spirituality, the arts, politics and current events. She loved to engage people in lively discussion. Donna loved the arts, especially the world of dance. For many years, she organized a weekly adult dance class, of which she undertook with great passion. The friendships that ensued from this activity, she cherished. There are no words that can adequately describe the feeling of loss, emptiness and sadness that her family and friends are experiencing. For now, suffice to say, it is intense. We can take some solace in the fact that the mutual love is complete, heartfelt and utterly eternal. Please join us for a celebration of Donna's life on June 27th, 2019 at 4 pm at the Capilano Golf and Country Club. If one so desires, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency and/or the BC Cancer Foundation.





