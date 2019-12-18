Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnell Norstrom. View Sign Obituary

Mary Emma Donnell (Donnell) Norstrom (married name, Wallin) passed away the morning of November 20, 2019, at Vancouver General Hospital.



Sister, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother, she was born May 15th, 1931, in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, and was always happiest when special occasions brought the family together.



Educated at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Donnell taught Elementary School briefly before having her children. In later life, Donnell returned to Langara College and began a long career as a Staff Assistant at University Hill Secondary, in Vancouver. She never forgot the students and staff, who she would so happily meet again on the streets of Point Grey.



With great inner strength, creativity, and a sense of humour she raised one daughter and three sons, and enjoyed her time with her three grandchildren. Special passions were the music she listened to and produced in various choirs and on her own piano, as well as the love of good books, garden flowers, and long-time friends. Very important to her were the Penta Co-op, where she lived surrounded by the kindness of her neighbours, and Brock House with its wonderful activities.



Her family wishes to pay tribute to her many strengths and talents as a woman, and as a mother.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Vancouver General Hospital in Donnell's name are gratefully suggested.

