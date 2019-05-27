Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen HERZSTEIN. View Sign Obituary

Mom died peacefully on May 13th. She loved being a mother of five, and ran a warm, caring, generous home, always welcoming friends and newcomers into the family circle. She was a lady, living her life with dignity and decency. She was not a complainer, and was guided by a strong sense of morality and humanity. She had an independent mind, strong intellect, adventurous spirit, with keen political interests. Born in Zimbabwe, she came to Canada 43 years ago. Throughout her life she remained an avid reader, bridge player, scrabble player (even against herself), plotter of trips, librarian, teacher, helper - she participated and volunteered, giving back to the community and country that had welcomed her.





She was the much loved Mom of Kathy, Mick (Marg), Peter (Jeannine), Ruth and Jill, favourite aunt, gran, great-gogo, and will be deeply missed. Her last years were spent in Capilano Care Home, and we are grateful for the practical help and care she received there. A memorial gathering for family and close friends will be held at a later date. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Mom's name, please consider Har El Rabbi's fund, CNIB, the Salvation Army or the Greater Vancouver Food Bank

