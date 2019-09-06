Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen M. Poole. View Sign Obituary

Doreen Margaret Poole (Muir) went to be with her Lord on August 24, 2019, passing away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital surrounded by her family.



She was predeceased by a number of beloved family members: first husband of 18 years, Eden Muir; second husband of 43 years, Arthur Poole; son, Randy Muir; sister, Jean Todd; granddaughter, Cheryl Pelland; and son in-law, Mike Baker. Doreen will be forever loved and missed by her children, Don (Joyce) Poole, Colin (Valerie) Muir, Irene (Douglas) Frew, Eric (Carol) Muir, Don (Wendy) Muir, Ian (Cathy) Poole, Karen (Mike) Baker, and Ian (Lori) Muir. She leaves behind a legacy of 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



Doreen will be fondly remembered by her neighbours, friends from church, the many people she helped over the years by providing a home to stay in, her B&B clients, her marine school clients, and those she helped lead to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 14th at St Catherine's Anglican Church (1058 Ridgewood Drive, North Vancouver).

