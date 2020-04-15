With great sadness we share the peaceful passing of Doreen Mary Hodges at 92 years old, on April 1, 2020. Born in Capetown, Sout Africa. Predeceased by her husband, Tom Hodges on February 5, 2019. Survived by son, Keith Hodges, (Susan); sons, Andrew (Alanna) and Trevor Hodges; daughter, Euleen (Hodges) Domino (Leonard); Hunter and Sarah (Justin) Domino; and many nieces and nephews. Doreen loved her family and friends. Her life sprinkled with work, church, vacations, barbecues, and many house guests. With heartfelt thanks to all her doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Evergreen House, Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, BC. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 15 to May 14, 2020