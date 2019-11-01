Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Viola (Sherman) JOLLY. View Sign Service Information McKenzie Funeral Services Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South West Vancouver , BC V7T 1A2 (604)-926-5121 Obituary

JOLLY, Doreen Viola (nee Sherman) October 4, 1919 - October 15, 2019 Doreen Jolly, age 100 years young, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 at the Lynn Valley Care Centre. She was born in Toronto, Ontario on October 4, 1919. In 1943, she married her husband, Charles Ronald Jolly, and they spent 43 wonderful, loving years together living throughout southern Ontario, until his death in 1986. Doreen moved to West Vancouver in 1993 to be near her daughter and family, and loved her ocean views from her apartment overlooking the seawall. She enjoyed many interests, particularly music, having performed as a soloist and choir member throughout her life; gardening; history; golfing; volunteering; travelling; sports; and chatted with every dog she met. Her caring and loving nature was evident to all who knew her. The Lynn Valley Care Centre became her new home in 2016; she loved her life there with so many new friends, especially the caring nursing and activities staff. Her greatest joy was the music programs and she encouraged everyone to "join in" for the sing-alongs. Doreen deeply loved her family and was very proud of her Irish heritage. Missing her amazing smile, her joy of living, her unconditional love, support and generosity, but treasuring all of the wonderful memories, are her loving family including her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Peter Mitchell, with whom she shared particularly special relationships; granddaughter, Meredith Mitchell (Chris Mustard); grandson, Clayton Mitchell (Tahira Mulji); great-grandchildren, Madigan and Ari. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald and brother, Willard Sherman. Very special, heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Paul Sugar with whom she shared many laughs and hugs. Her 100th birthday on October 4th was a joyful celebration with family and friends, the highlight of which was her birthday letter from the Queen! Donations in her memory may be made to the Canadian Arthritis Society or the Paul Sugar Foundation. "When Irish eyes are smiling, sure 'tis like a morn in spring" To write a condolence to the family, please visit







