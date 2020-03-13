Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris E. Hart. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mom and Nana, Doris Elizabeth Margaret Hart. Doris was born in Mission, BC but lived most of her life in North Vancouver. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Atchison in 1951, husband Leonard Hart in 1970, daughter Kathie Snowden in 2000 and son-in-law Victor Snowden in 2019, niece Linda Baldwin in 2002 and brother Keith Campbell in 2017. Doris is survived by her sons, Danny Atchison, Keith (Jill) Atchison, grandchildren Christie (Chad) Silverton, Pattie (Steve) Dove, Keith (Denise) Snowden, David (Karen) Atchison, Jennifer (Joshua) Atchison, Camille Bay and great-grandchildren, Lexi and George Silverton, Connor and Chloe Dove, Noah and James Atchison and Calem Pirie, niece Dana Ballantyne, niece Dawn McDonald and nephew Eric Campbell.



Doris worked at the North Van Ship Repairs on the Victory Ships before enlisting in the Canadian Women’s Army Corp during WWII. She belonged to the North Vancouver Legion and was also an active member of the Lower Lonsdale Seniors Society for many years. After working at Woodward’s in Park Royal and Hanson’s Bakery in North Vancouver, Doris worked at Lions Gate Hospital until she retired.



Doris exemplified love in how she lived her life and how she treated everyone, family, friends and strangers alike, with gentleness, kindness and caring. She had a lot of obstacles to overcome in her lifetime and did so without complaint and with a sense of humour that was with her until the end. We are grateful for the care and support given to her through North Shore Home Support for over 20 years and wish also to thank the staff at the West Vancouver Care Centre for their support during the last weeks of her life.



A Celebration of Life will be held.

