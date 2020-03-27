Doris Margaret Cowan was born in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, Scotland on September 6th 1938, the sole daughter of Robert (Bob) Oswald Wood and Catherine (Cathy) Carey Adams. Doris passed away on March 21st 2020, at the North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years William (Don) Cowan and her daughter Eileen Cowan as well as a very large and loving extended family and circle of friends. Doris was a wonderful wife and mother and the very essence of a lady. Her kindness knew no bounds. Family and friends were everything to Doris. She loved nothing more than coming together with friends and family for a good meal and a few drinks. Doris will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Doris requested that those who wish to send flowers make a donation instead to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation for the Hospice or to Avalon Recovery Society. We plan a celebration of Doris's life in more tranquil times.
Thoughts and memories of Doris can be left at dignitymemorial.com
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2020