JOSEPH, Doris Mary It is with great sadness that the family of Doris Mary Joseph announce her passing. Doris was born in Guyana, South America, on June 14, 1930. She passed away peacefully, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her husband John and their three daughters, Julianna, Marcia Rose and Lucyanne. She is survived by her four grandchildren, Cecil Garraway, Georgetown Guyana, Paul, Rachael and Emma Jane Campbell, England, and several great grand children. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Rempel, brother, Joseph Edwards, brother Shirland, and sisters Pearly and Yvonne. Doris is fondly remembered as a caring older sister in a large family of 15 siblings. Her funeral will be held at St. Edmunds Parish, North Vancouver, BC, on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu flowers, the family requests that any donations be sent to Diabetes Canada.
Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019