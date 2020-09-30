After a life well lived, it is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our loving Mum & Grandma. Mum was born at Loxhore Mill in England, the youngest of 12 children. She said even though they didn't have much, they had the best childhood.



Mum met Dad at a village dance and the rest is history. After their marriage and birth of their first child, they decided to immigrate to Canada. North Vancouver became their home and the place they would raise their 4 children. Family was everything to Mum & Dad. Their years together weren't long enough and after Dad's passing in 1991, Mum moved to a beautiful gated community in Chilliwack to begin her next chapter. She spent 26 years calling Hazelwood Grove 'home'. Her days were 'full' and her wine afternoons with 'the ladies' created special friendships. She loved her life and we loved to tease her about 'squeezing' us into her busy schedule. Mum loved being with all of us and as the years passed, the visits and holiday gatherings became even more special.



Through her health challenges, Mum stayed positive and continued to amaze us all with her strength and determination to 'get over' whatever ailed her. Mum lived on her own until late January. On her 90th Birthday she moved into The Cascades Care facility where the loving staff took exceptional care of her.



Our hearts are happy knowing that after 29 years, she is reunited with our Dad. Together forever, they will always be loved and missed by their children; Lynn, Rob (Marja), Sharon (Gerry), Gary (Lisa), their grandchildren; Dean (Paddi) & Family, Michele (RobRoy) & Family, Amy, Connor, Craig & Beau, loving sister; Jean & sister-in-law; Val.



Mum's strength, positive attitude & zest for life are gentle reminders to 'never give up'. We were so very lucky to have had the love of such a wonderful Mum & Grandma. Rest well Mum . . . xo



