Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris SIMPSON. View Sign Obituary

SIMPSON, Doris September 22, 1923 - October 21, 2019 Doris was born in Langham, Saskatchewan. She was the second youngest of eight children. In her youth, she became an accomplished pianist, trading milk from the family farm for lessons. During WWII, she enlisted in the RCAF and served at Alliford Bay, Queen Charlotte Islands (Haida Gwaii). She met her husband Jim in the RCAF choir. Their participation in choirs and love of music lasted throughout their lives. After the war, Doris and Jim settled in the Cedar Cottage area of Vancouver where they revitalized the Simpson family hardware business. They moved the business to West Vancouver in 1965 and became an intrinsic part of the community. Doris volunteered with local groups and spent over 25 years helping residents at Evergreen House. She walked the West Vancouver seawall almost every day. She baked her own bread and was an expert gardener with an affinity for roses and geraniums, knowledge of every tree, flower and bird, and a proliferous vegetable patch. The center of Doris's life was always her family. She is survived by her brother Doug (Woods); four children, Kathy (Bamsey), Jim, Greig, Sheila (McKinlay); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren who brought her such joy. The family thanks Hollyburn House staff for their love and compassionate care throughout her declining years. A private family service will be held. Please consider donating to Covenant House in Doris's name.







Doris was born in Langham, Saskatchewan. She was the second youngest of eight children. In her youth, she became an accomplished pianist, trading milk from the family farm for lessons. During WWII, she enlisted in the RCAF and served at Alliford Bay, Queen Charlotte Islands (Haida Gwaii). She met her husband Jim in the RCAF choir. Their participation in choirs and love of music lasted throughout their lives. After the war, Doris and Jim settled in the Cedar Cottage area of Vancouver where they revitalized the Simpson family hardware business. They moved the business to West Vancouver in 1965 and became an intrinsic part of the community. Doris volunteered with local groups and spent over 25 years helping residents at Evergreen House. She walked the West Vancouver seawall almost every day. She baked her own bread and was an expert gardener with an affinity for roses and geraniums, knowledge of every tree, flower and bird, and a proliferous vegetable patch. The center of Doris's life was always her family. She is survived by her brother Doug (Woods); four children, Kathy (Bamsey), Jim, Greig, Sheila (McKinlay); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren who brought her such joy. The family thanks Hollyburn House staff for their love and compassionate care throughout her declining years. A private family service will be held. Please consider donating to Covenant House in Doris's name. Published in The North Shore News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close