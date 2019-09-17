With deep sadness, we said goodbye to our Mom, Dorothy Ann (Williams) Watson, on Monday, September 2, 2019. Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Dorothy enjoyed a distinguished teaching career within the Vancouver School District. Her students will fondly remember her as Mrs. Williams, my Music Teacher.
Dorothy was a gifted musician and regaled all who knew her with wonderful piano and organ recitals. Her home was welcoming, and from the moment she sat down at her piano we were all transported into happiness. Some of us even fancied ourselves as good singers. Her encouraging nods and smiles while playing urged us on even more. No one ever left her home without a smile on their face and a song in their heart. Her passing will leave a void with so many.
Dorothy was preceded in death first by husband Evan (Taffy) Williams and later by husband Ernie Watson. She is survived by her children, Evan (Lin) and Mamie (Don), grandchildren Jessica, Dylan (Noela), Shelby (Nick), Diondra (Geoff) and great-grandchildren Michael, Brooklynn, Peyton, and Austin.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the West Vancouver Presbyterian Church, 2893 Marine Drive in West Vancouver, BC.
Condolence messages can be left at Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services; www.MyAlternatives.ca
Published in The North Shore News on Sept. 13, 2019