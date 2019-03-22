GOULD, Dorothy (Dot) With deep sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy ( Dot ) Gould on March 19, 2019 at Lions Gate Hospital. Service to be held at Boal Chapel March 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm. For more information please visit: www.dignitymemorial.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Dot) GOULD.
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
(604) 990-8988
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 27, 2019