Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Joan (Joan) Brandrick. View Sign Obituary

Dorothy Joan Brandrick (Joan), 95, passed away while sleeping peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. She was born December 7th, 1924, in Birmingham, England, to Beatrice and John Bowen and was raised in the village of Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, Wales. In 1947, she married George Oliver Brandrick. Together they emigrated to Canada in 1954 and raised four children in the town of Streetsville, Ontario. In 1985, they moved to Qualicum Beach, BC, to enjoy their retirement on the west coast. Joan is survived by her children, Gail, John (Gisele Rasmussen), Pauline Short (Tom), and Peter (Gayle); grandchildren, Chris (Lauren Shay), Greg, Trevor, Julian, Caitlyn, Jillian, Heather (Gerald Montplaisir), Rachel, Ryan, and Mathew; and great-grandson, Elliot. She was predeceased by her husband, George after 70 years together. Joan was an active volunteer in the Lioness Club and Cheshire House in Streetsville, the Historical society in Qualicum Beach and Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver. A memorial service will be held after the current virus outbreak. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Dorothy Joan Brandrick (Joan), 95, passed away while sleeping peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. She was born December 7th, 1924, in Birmingham, England, to Beatrice and John Bowen and was raised in the village of Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, Wales. In 1947, she married George Oliver Brandrick. Together they emigrated to Canada in 1954 and raised four children in the town of Streetsville, Ontario. In 1985, they moved to Qualicum Beach, BC, to enjoy their retirement on the west coast. Joan is survived by her children, Gail, John (Gisele Rasmussen), Pauline Short (Tom), and Peter (Gayle); grandchildren, Chris (Lauren Shay), Greg, Trevor, Julian, Caitlyn, Jillian, Heather (Gerald Montplaisir), Rachel, Ryan, and Mathew; and great-grandson, Elliot. She was predeceased by her husband, George after 70 years together. Joan was an active volunteer in the Lioness Club and Cheshire House in Streetsville, the Historical society in Qualicum Beach and Cedarview Lodge in North Vancouver. A memorial service will be held after the current virus outbreak. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 29 to May 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close