Margot died peacefully on November 1st, at the age of 86, after fourteen years of diminishing dignity, mental, and physical ability resulting from dementia.



Born and raised in South Shields at the mouth of the River Tyne in northern England, Margot furthered her education in London, Edinburgh, and Leeds to become a Dietician. In 1957 she met her life partner, John, and in 1959 they were married and immigrated to Canada.



After working briefly as a Dietician in Vancouver, she took time out to raise her two sons, David and Peter, then resumed her own education at UBC, first with a degree in Human Nutrition and finally with a Masters of Education.



After her Bachelor's Degree, Margot gradually changed her career focus from clinical dietician to college instructor at Capilano College. She loved teaching and one of her greatest pleasures in life was to see students succeed, especially when they did so beyond their expectations. She also loved being with people and after her official retirement from the College, became actively involved in ElderCollege, both as a student and a member of the Board, acting as Chair for two years. She was also active in NS Keep Well until her dementia made further participation impossible.



When she was not involved in the above activities she enjoyed reading (was a member of a book group), travelling to other parts of the world, listening to music (especially male choral), lawn bowling, Scottish country dancing, and spent for many years exploring coastal BC in the family sailboat.



In a conversation during the early stages of her dementia, she acknowledged that she had had a good and happy life and had achieved much more than she had anticipated in her youth. A life well-lived!



Margot is greatly missed by John, her husband of 60 years; her sons, David (Lisa) and Peter (Lisa); and her grandchildren, Ana Rose, Téa, Tyne, Lucas, and Kai.



John and family wish to express their sincere thanks to the staff of West Vancouver Care Centre for the care and devotion given to Margot throughout the seven years she was a resident there.

