Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Harris) METCALFE. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

METCALFE, Dorothy (nee Harris) It is with great sadness that we announce that Dorothy Metcalfe (nee Harris) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital surrounded by her loved ones on December 10, 2019. Dorothy was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on April 16, 1931, daughter of Michael Harris (Hrushka) and Anne Harris (Barchuk). She worked as a journalist at the Winnipeg Tribune, where she met Ben Metcalfe, a fellow journalist who later became her husband. Together they travelled to Europe where they filed stories for an international news service. Their daughter, Michelle, was born in London. Dorothy and Ben moved back to Canada in the late 1950's and settled in Vancouver, where their two sons Michael and Christopher were born. Dorothy worked for a few years with Ben in Vancouver in the Public Relations firm they founded together, and later became the publicist for the Vancouver Playhouse. For the last 20 years of her career, she worked as the Communications Officer and Special Events Coordinator for the Vancouver Art Gallery where she developed a passion for art and for supporting local artists. In her role at the VAG, she was committed to bringing art to the people and to creating a public gallery space that was an inclusive environment. In the 1970's, Dorothy played a key role as the official communications link for the first two Greenpeace expeditions which sailed from Vancouver to Alaska to protest U.S. nuclear testing. She and Ben travelled to Stockholm to attend the first United Nations Conference on the Environment in 1972, stopping first in Rome where Dorothy had organized an audience with the Pope as part of their protest. Dorothy was powerful writer and journalist. She was known for sharing her views openly and fearlessly, her humour and her ability to dig deep and tell the real story. Dorothy's love for her family was her life force. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, supporting them in their pursuits and passions, from attending their sporting events as their number one cheerleader (she was well known around the hockey rinks and ball parks of the North Shore) to instilling in them a critical eye for the news media and encouraging them to think independently. Our world will never be the same without her, we will miss our lively and often fierce discussions, her irony, her unfailing support in times of need, her compassion and her unconditional love, but her memory will live on in our hearts forever. Sadly, Dorothy was predeceased by her two sons, Michael Metcalfe and Christopher Metcalfe. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Metcalfe, and her four grandchildren, Charles MacFarlan, James MacFarlan, Jack Metcalfe and Daisy Metcalfe. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honour at the Ferry Building Gallery in West Vancouver on Tuesday, February 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charitable organization of your choice. Some suggestions are The Suzuki Foundation, Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, Greenpeace or Artists for Kids.







It is with great sadness that we announce that Dorothy Metcalfe (nee Harris) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital surrounded by her loved ones on December 10, 2019. Dorothy was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on April 16, 1931, daughter of Michael Harris (Hrushka) and Anne Harris (Barchuk). She worked as a journalist at the Winnipeg Tribune, where she met Ben Metcalfe, a fellow journalist who later became her husband. Together they travelled to Europe where they filed stories for an international news service. Their daughter, Michelle, was born in London. Dorothy and Ben moved back to Canada in the late 1950's and settled in Vancouver, where their two sons Michael and Christopher were born. Dorothy worked for a few years with Ben in Vancouver in the Public Relations firm they founded together, and later became the publicist for the Vancouver Playhouse. For the last 20 years of her career, she worked as the Communications Officer and Special Events Coordinator for the Vancouver Art Gallery where she developed a passion for art and for supporting local artists. In her role at the VAG, she was committed to bringing art to the people and to creating a public gallery space that was an inclusive environment. In the 1970's, Dorothy played a key role as the official communications link for the first two Greenpeace expeditions which sailed from Vancouver to Alaska to protest U.S. nuclear testing. She and Ben travelled to Stockholm to attend the first United Nations Conference on the Environment in 1972, stopping first in Rome where Dorothy had organized an audience with the Pope as part of their protest. Dorothy was powerful writer and journalist. She was known for sharing her views openly and fearlessly, her humour and her ability to dig deep and tell the real story. Dorothy's love for her family was her life force. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, supporting them in their pursuits and passions, from attending their sporting events as their number one cheerleader (she was well known around the hockey rinks and ball parks of the North Shore) to instilling in them a critical eye for the news media and encouraging them to think independently. Our world will never be the same without her, we will miss our lively and often fierce discussions, her irony, her unfailing support in times of need, her compassion and her unconditional love, but her memory will live on in our hearts forever. Sadly, Dorothy was predeceased by her two sons, Michael Metcalfe and Christopher Metcalfe. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Metcalfe, and her four grandchildren, Charles MacFarlan, James MacFarlan, Jack Metcalfe and Daisy Metcalfe. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honour at the Ferry Building Gallery in West Vancouver on Tuesday, February 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charitable organization of your choice. Some suggestions are The Suzuki Foundation, Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, Greenpeace or Artists for Kids. Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close