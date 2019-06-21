FOWLER, Dorothy Pearl March 4, 1929 - June 18, 2019 Born in High River, Dorothy passed away in Calgary. A proud graduate of the Calgary General Hospital School of Nursing, Dot moved to Vancouver, enjoying a varied nursing career, retiring as a public health nurse on the North Shore. In retirement, Dot was a loyal volunteer for the North Shore Meals on Wheels, and a long term member of her building Council. In 2015, she moved to Calgary to be closer to family. Needlework was Dot's passion. She often gave away her beautiful work to family and friends. She will be missed by close friends in BC and Alberta. Predeceased by her brother Harold, Dot passed away just 6 days later. Dot is survived by her sister Gertrude of Red Deer, nephews Vern and Chuck, niece Myrna and sister -in-law Carol. No service by request.





