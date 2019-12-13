Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Seaber Poesiat. View Sign Obituary

Poesiat, Dorothy Seaber (nee Boom) July 27, 1928 - November 21, 2019



AKA Bogi, Bo, Beaux, Consuelo, and Dada to her grandchildren. Bo was predeceased by her parents, Audrey Seaber Pratt-Boom and Adrian Boom, and husband, Harold, in 2003. Missing her deeply are her brother, James, children, Nicolette (Harlow) Mary-Ann, Noel, Adrian, and Dominic (Letitia); grandchildren, Chelsea (Brody) Gabrielle (Tony) France (Chris) Aaji, Brock, Coel, Kobe, and Payton and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Taylor, and Anthoney-Ray.



A larger than life spirit, you knew you were in the presence of someone special. Mom was born of British and Dutch heritage and was placed in boarding school in the UK at a young age. Mom and her family endured several years as prisoners of war in Java during WWII. Then the family headed back to Europe where Mom and her brother completed their education. Our parents immigrated to Canada in 1957 with three young children, which as she put it: was crazy! Two more children followed. Growing up our mother could be quite strict but when the grandchildren came along they could get away with anything!



Bo became an accomplished artist and teacher. After teaching art at various locales on Vancouver's North Shore, she founded The Beaux Arts Studio at West Bay, taught from home, and mentored many artists. Bo's children's art classes started with a quick scavenger hunt and 'pick up' trash on the beach. She was always ahead of her time, recycling before it became popular. The studio hosted many art exhibitions featuring her students' work.



Bo also taught numerous night school courses for the North Vancouver and Vancouver School Boards. Often after class Mom and Dad would frequent the Ho-Ho in Chinatown for a late-night dinner.



Bo was a passionate advocate for children and animals. "We must stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves." We will continue to support our mother's favourite charities. And plants! If Bo wasn't wearing flowers in her hair, she wore a hat! Mom could grow anything. Mom and Dad travelled extensively, she'd smuggle flowers in her hair, repeatedly going to the aircraft washroom to ensure they did not dry out. Once home she'd root and plant them in their garden or deck planters.



Bo was also an eternal student and prolific writer (Mom, we promise to publish your writings/books) gifted psychic, teacher, gardener, and incredible cook. Our mother forged many groups of friends over the years. 'The Tea Room Girls' started at the Stanley Parks Sports Tearoom in the 1960s, a wonderful group that worked and played together over many years.



The family extends grateful thanks to the caring staff at Sunrise in North Vancouver; many thanks to everyone who continued to visit Bo at Sunrise, including Leianne with doggies, Tilla and Roy.



Our mother was fond of saying there is no such thing as time on the other side. In which case we will see you soon, Mom!



A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

