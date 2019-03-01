Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Stewart Teggart (Johnstone) FINDLAY. View Sign

FINDLAY, Dorothy Stewart Teggart (nee Johnstone) May 26, 1935 - December 29, 2018 Dorothy passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Lions Gate Hospital on December 29, 2018. Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband Bob of 58 years and their children; Heather, husband Leo and their three children Amanda, Lauren and Halle; Robert and his two children Julia and Robbie; daughter Tracey; Scott, wife Kim and their daughter Taya; Shane and his two children Amelia and Luke. Dorothy is survived by her younger brother David Johnstone, his wife Gwen and their two children Ken and Kathy, of Ottawa. Dorothy was predeceased by her sister and brother in law, Susan and Marcel Couture and is survived by their two sons Scott, wife Lilian; James and partner Issac. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her cousins, Jean Milsom of Halifax, Barb Franklin of Calgary and her sister in law Catherine Findlay of Ladner. Dorothy was born in Ottawa and spent her early years in Halifax, Ottawa and Montreal. Dorothy attended Kings Hall Compton for 6 years before moving to Toronto where she graduated from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. Dorothy met Bob shortly before graduation and they were married in Montreal in 1960. Bob and Dorothy lived in Moncton and then followed Bob's career to Vancouver, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and back to Vancouver. Dorothy made lasting friendships in every community in which she lived with her lovely open smile and caring approach. Dorothy was always involved in her children's activities and spent countless hours volunteering for school fundraisers, summer swim clubs and figure skating clubs. As Dorothy's children became older, Dorothy volunteered with organizations that reflected her interests and passions including North Island College, Alberni Valley Hospice and the SPCA. Dorothy loved politics whether it was supporting a local candidate or engaging in a debate with family and friends. Dorothy was a voracious reader and loved the performing arts. Dorothy was especially involved in Music in the Morning right up until the time of her passing. Mom loved her family first and foremost and was devoted to her husband Bob, their children and grandchildren as well as maintaining close ties with those further away. She leaves behind a legacy of a caring close family who miss her dearly. Dorothy's family will be remembering her in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Music in the Morning at 604-873-4698 in Dorothy's memory.







Dorothy passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Lions Gate Hospital on December 29, 2018. Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband Bob of 58 years and their children; Heather, husband Leo and their three children Amanda, Lauren and Halle; Robert and his two children Julia and Robbie; daughter Tracey; Scott, wife Kim and their daughter Taya; Shane and his two children Amelia and Luke. Dorothy is survived by her younger brother David Johnstone, his wife Gwen and their two children Ken and Kathy, of Ottawa. Dorothy was predeceased by her sister and brother in law, Susan and Marcel Couture and is survived by their two sons Scott, wife Lilian; James and partner Issac. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her cousins, Jean Milsom of Halifax, Barb Franklin of Calgary and her sister in law Catherine Findlay of Ladner. Dorothy was born in Ottawa and spent her early years in Halifax, Ottawa and Montreal. Dorothy attended Kings Hall Compton for 6 years before moving to Toronto where she graduated from the Toronto General Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. Dorothy met Bob shortly before graduation and they were married in Montreal in 1960. Bob and Dorothy lived in Moncton and then followed Bob's career to Vancouver, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and back to Vancouver. Dorothy made lasting friendships in every community in which she lived with her lovely open smile and caring approach. Dorothy was always involved in her children's activities and spent countless hours volunteering for school fundraisers, summer swim clubs and figure skating clubs. As Dorothy's children became older, Dorothy volunteered with organizations that reflected her interests and passions including North Island College, Alberni Valley Hospice and the SPCA. Dorothy loved politics whether it was supporting a local candidate or engaging in a debate with family and friends. Dorothy was a voracious reader and loved the performing arts. Dorothy was especially involved in Music in the Morning right up until the time of her passing. Mom loved her family first and foremost and was devoted to her husband Bob, their children and grandchildren as well as maintaining close ties with those further away. She leaves behind a legacy of a caring close family who miss her dearly. Dorothy's family will be remembering her in a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Music in the Morning at 604-873-4698 in Dorothy's memory. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close