Dorothy May Toby (Messinger) passed away peacefully at the age of 97. Predeceased by her loving husband Ray in 1994. Fondly remembered by her family; children Anne (Lin), Pamela (Rob), and Michael; grandchildren Sarah, Richard (Emily), Michael (Cathy) and Emily (David); great grandchildren Stephanie, Sofia, Felix, Joseph, Madelyn and Raymond. Dorothy will also be missed by Graeme (Andrea), Alex, Sam and nieces and nephews. Dorothy took great pride in being a 'pioneer' of West Vancouver, moving with her family at an early age and residing in the community for the rest of her life. Dorothy was a primary school teacher while Ray was studying to become an architect. She was a member of the Capilano Winter Club and the Capilano Golf and Country Club for years and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. The family would like to thank those who have cared for Dorothy's health and well-being. These include the nursing and care staff at Hollyburn House, Proof of Care and her physicians, Dr. Colleen Lawler and Dr. Heather Day. Donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The North Shore News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019

