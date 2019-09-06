Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Wall. View Sign Obituary

Born in Vancouver to parents, Archibald and Jane Macdonald, Dorothy moved to Victoria as a child and returned to Vancouver in her last year of high school. She subsequently met her husband of 67 years, Robert (Bob), and they started a family and then settled in West Vancouver in 1961.



She is survived by three generations of loving offspring: her three children, Robert (Joyce), Doug (Lisa), and Elizabeth Watson (Ian); her eight grandchildren, Jennifer Vassel (Ryan), Carlene Wishart (Colton), Victoria Mejia (Alejandro), Lindsey, Allison and Graham Wall, and Kelsey and Robert Watson; and her six great-grandchildren, Kalia, Sophia, Hanalei, Sebastian, Madeline, and Camila, all of whom affectionately called her "Nanoo".



Dorothy enjoyed a career as a medical secretary and once retired, she and her husband, Bob, explored the BC coastline on their sailboat, the Windbourne II. An avid writer, Dorothy wrote a regular column for the Caulfeild Chronicle (c. 1970s) and contributed articles to magazines and newspapers, her most recent piece being a poignant history of her ancestor's immigration from the Hebrides, a heritage she was very proud of. She loved a good mystery novel and a well-played game of bridge.



She will be lovingly remembered for her sharp intellect and exceptional memory, her grace and warmth, her generousity of spirit, her sense of humour, and her pride in her flock.



She and the family were very grateful for the wonderful care she received in her final weeks at North Shore Hospice.



A private family ceremony has been planned.

Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019

