CALDERWOOD, Doug May, 1940 - July, 2019 With extreme regret, we announce that Doug passed away on July 5th, 2019 with a sudden and brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and 2 sons, Kent and wife Lissa, Darin and wife Jacqui, and his 4 grandchildren, Cristina, Sean, Caitlin and Dylan. Doug was brought up in Burnaby. He graduated from UBC, later becoming a chartered accountant, working for BC Rail from 1971-1996 when he retired. Indian Arm has always been a special place to Doug and Sharon, as they both spent their teen years cruising up Indian Arm in a 16 ft. boat. Doug and Sharon moved to Deep Cove in 1968 and joined the DCYC in 1981. Having his two sons also members of DCYC gave Doug and his family great boating enjoyment. Boating was definitely family time and Doug was so delighted with the grand -children who taught Doug the latest apps on his iPhone and challenged him with a game of backgammon. Doug cruised his boat to Alaska twice and spent 20 years driving his motorhome throughout Canada and the USA. The Hawaiian snorkeling vacations and the annual family adventures to Desolation Sound with the family of 10 were his life's highlights. He said his life couldn't get any better. He was so thankful for his family life. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.





