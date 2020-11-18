It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dougie MacKay following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.



Dougie was born to Margaret (Kinley) Wiggins and Gordon MacKay in Stewart, BC. He was raised by his mother and his stepfather, Mervin Wiggins in North Van alongside brothers Brian and Michael. He was a student at North Van High School and would have graduated in 1973 if he wasn't so busy listening to rock and roll and raising hell on the north shore. He went on to marry the late Julie (Tierney) MacKay and after years of travel, had two children, Samuel and Annah.



Dougie attended the BCIT Marine Campus to complete his 4th class Marine Engineering Apprenticeship and worked in BC and in the Arctic for many years. In 1991, he began a career with the VSB as an Operating Engineer under Union Local 963.



In 2006, Dougie married Linda (Waugh) MacKay and came into the fatherhood of his stepson, Myles Scott. When the time came, after managing to raise three teenagers, Dougie and Linda moved to Langley to continue their love and friendship with family, socializing, travel and time spent by the ocean.



Dougie was a kind and gentle man with a perfectly Scottish-Irish sense of humour. He was a man of few words, so when he said something, you knew to take great care to listen. He will be missed dearly by his family and loved ones.



Dougie is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Samuel (Lindsay), Annah, and Myles; granddaughter, Maggie; and his doggie, Leelee.



A celebration of life will be planned when family and friends are able to gather safely, as he would have wanted.



