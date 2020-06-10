CLAYDON, Douglas Harold James Doug was born on August 6, 1929 and passed into the presence of his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on May 23, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife Eileen (nee Pamenter) of nearly 65 years, his sons Paul (Tracey), Jeffrey (Susanne) and daughter Susan (Bill Avery), granddaughters, Cara Lee, Kelsey (Ryan), Carla, Amanda (Colin) and Kelly, great grandchildren Aubrey and Bentley with another expected in October. Doug is also survived by his brothers Donald (Sylvia), Kenneth (Glenis), and many in-laws and nieces and nephews in Ontario. Doug volunteered for many years at Lighthouse Harbour Ministries in North Vancouver. His greatest joy in serving his Lord were the times that he and Eileen spent in Ethiopia. They also had the privilege of visiting many countries in the world, and revelling in God's creation. You will never be forgotten and will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Our memories will keep you very much alive. There will be no service by request. If you wish, donations in his name may be made to FEBCANADA, 3200 - 8888 Odlin Crescent, Richmond, BC, V6X 3Z8, or to Lighthouse Harbour Miniseries, Unit 1, 260 E. Esplanade, N. Vancouver, BC V7L 1A3.







