Our sincere condolences to the Johnston/Hall families JOHNSTON, Douglas Also known as Richard Jones Sunrise: April 25, 1947 - Sunset: July 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our dear relative Douglas Johnston who was born April 25, 1947 at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. He descends from the Kiapilano family of Squamish Nation. Richard passed away peacefully with family members by his side at St. Joseph's Hospital in Vancouver. He is predeceased by his loving partner Marlene Borkent; mother Arlene "Duchess" Issac (nee Johnston); grandparents George (Kiapilano) and Edith Margret Johnston. Richard grew up in the greater Vancouver area attending King Edward Secondary School, as well as Eric Hamber Secondary while living with his Aunty Georgina. Richard was a very charismatic person who was loved and well-liked by his peers. Richard loved to drive cars so his lifelong work as a taxi cab driver was a perfect job for him. Richard was a well-liked by his customers and was often requested by name while working for McLures, Crown Empress, and Advance Cabs. Richard and Marlene's loving relationship spanned 37 years during which time they focused on their family. They enjoyed their children, grandchildren and each other's company as they grew old together. Richard loved spending time with his grandkids and other family members who all have fond memories. Richard will be dearly missed by his brothers Sydney "Allen" Johnston, Ted Baron; sisters Joan Baron, Jacqueline Ruth Worrell; nieces Vanessa & Jessica Dunlop; nephew Nick Dunlop; grandniece Penelope Arroyo; grandnephew Sarvin Gosal; Marlene's children Karen Borkent, Cathryn Borkent, Steven Borkent; grandchildren: Kristopher Jackson, Colby Inouye, Tayler Inouye, Duane Borkent; special granddaughter Melanee Borkent; Aunts Joanne Claxton, Lila Johnston; Uncle Jerry Johnston; cousins Clara, Orene, Jennifer, Gary, Jerry 'Charlie', Wendy, Anna, Curtis, Craig, Peggy, Tracy, Denny, Lawrence, Sandra, Debbie, Keith, Sheila, Derek, Earl, Allan, Calvin, Rebecca, Norman, Ronnie, Margarite, Paulino, Barbara Dee, Diane, Claudio, John, Jackie, Jeff; and many loving relatives and dear friends. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend but at this time it is impossible due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A private family funeral service was held Thursday July 23, 2020 at St. Paul's Indian Catholic Church. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com