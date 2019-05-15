Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas N. Hillhouse. View Sign Obituary

Douglas Neil Hillhouse, 90, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019



in North Vancouver BC, surrounded by loving family.



Known by his middle name, Neil was born November 25, 1928 in



Vancouver, BC. He was the son of Fredrick John Hillhouse and Mary



Forrester Murdoch. As a child, the family, which included his brothers



Ross and Barry, moved to North Vancouver. Neil went to Ridgeview



Elementary and North Vancouver High School, and had a youth spent



largely outdoors, whether fishing, hiking, or boating in the beautiful



North Shore wilderness, or on the sports field, where he excelled at



rugby, football, and soccer. After high school he worked a variety of



jobs from fruitpicking to logging. He met his wife of 68 years,



Elma, at a dance in West Vancouver, setting him on the path to family



life and a career. He headed back to school to pursue the study of



geology at UBC, from where he obtained his Masters degree, followed by teaching at the



El Paso, and ultimately a PhD from Virginia Tech.



He spent the bulk of his career (28 years) as an exploration geologist with



Placer Development, a position which brought the Hillhouse family to



live in Oakville, Ontario and Sydney, Australia, where they spent close to 8



memorable years, before returning to Neil's beloved North Shore in



1977. His exploration expertise was instrumental in the development of



several of Placer's major projects in the 1970s and 1980s. Following



his retirement from Placer, he started his own company, Orvana. Even



after his retirement from that company in the early 1990s he continued



with exploration and consultant work into his 80s. In 1993 he was recognized for his work with the Bill Dennis Award For A Canadian Discovery Or Prospecting Success.



Neil is survived by his beloved wife Elma (nee Beddow), 6 children Mary, Anne (John), Bruce, Doug (Yukiko), Mike (Julie), and Andrew (Nathalie), grandchildren Erin, Michael, David, Cameron, Sarah, Chris, Chelsea, and Adam, and 8 great grandchildren.

