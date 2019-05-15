Douglas Neil Hillhouse, 90, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019
in North Vancouver BC, surrounded by loving family.
Known by his middle name, Neil was born November 25, 1928 in
Vancouver, BC. He was the son of Fredrick John Hillhouse and Mary
Forrester Murdoch. As a child, the family, which included his brothers
Ross and Barry, moved to North Vancouver. Neil went to Ridgeview
Elementary and North Vancouver High School, and had a youth spent
largely outdoors, whether fishing, hiking, or boating in the beautiful
North Shore wilderness, or on the sports field, where he excelled at
rugby, football, and soccer. After high school he worked a variety of
jobs from fruitpicking to logging. He met his wife of 68 years,
Elma, at a dance in West Vancouver, setting him on the path to family
life and a career. He headed back to school to pursue the study of
geology at UBC, from where he obtained his Masters degree, followed by teaching at the
University of Texas El Paso, and ultimately a PhD from Virginia Tech.
He spent the bulk of his career (28 years) as an exploration geologist with
Placer Development, a position which brought the Hillhouse family to
live in Oakville, Ontario and Sydney, Australia, where they spent close to 8
memorable years, before returning to Neil's beloved North Shore in
1977. His exploration expertise was instrumental in the development of
several of Placer's major projects in the 1970s and 1980s. Following
his retirement from Placer, he started his own company, Orvana. Even
after his retirement from that company in the early 1990s he continued
with exploration and consultant work into his 80s. In 1993 he was recognized for his work with the Bill Dennis Award For A Canadian Discovery Or Prospecting Success.
Neil is survived by his beloved wife Elma (nee Beddow), 6 children Mary, Anne (John), Bruce, Doug (Yukiko), Mike (Julie), and Andrew (Nathalie), grandchildren Erin, Michael, David, Cameron, Sarah, Chris, Chelsea, and Adam, and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in The North Shore News from May 15 to June 13, 2019