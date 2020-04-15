Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas S. Mitten. View Sign Obituary

Dad passed away of natural causes in West Vancouver. He was predeceased by wife, Doreen (2010), and daughter, Patricia (Patti) Paige, and is survived by sons, Russell (Marlene) and Blair (Nynke); six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



His family moved to West Vancouver in 1929 when he was a teen and he lived there all his life, with a few exceptions. In WWII, he commanded a tank in Africa, Italy, and Holland. The family ranched at 28 Mile Ranch, south of Lillooet for a few summers. Dad started his working life in the Arctic Club as an underage bartender and left the Cave Nightclub in Vancouver as a partner along with his father, uncle, and brother. He had a Bachelor of Communications (1949) from UBC and, after some ventures as an entrepreneur, he completed his working life as Mutuals Manager with the BC Jockey Club.



In his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the West Vancouver Seniors Centre for over 25 years! He curled at Capilano Winter Club and was a founding member of the BC Lions Touchdown club.



The family would like to thank the whole Amica team who ensured Dad's comfort for several years and especially in his last days. A special thanks to Dr. Conley and Dr. Galla. Dad will join wife and parents in Capilano View Cemetery.



Let's hold a Memorial Service when we are all allowed to gather again. A note for those who knew him well, he had a taste of two martinis on his last night and had a smile for all in the room.



