SMITH, Dudley Stewart January 19, 1935 - April 16, 2019 Passed away at the age of 84 in Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, on the evening of April 16th following a brief illness. Described as charming and delightful until the end by his attending doctor and nurses, he was a brave and sociable character who made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Dudley is survived by and will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and cousins in the UK and Canada; and by his sisters-in-law Christine and Diane in Ontario. He is predeceased by his parents Bernard Emmanuel and Grace May (nee Catling), his brother Peter, and in 2015, by his wife of 43 years, Carole (nee Griffin). Born in University College Hospital, London, Dudley grew up in Wood Green, North London, England. He immigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1954 at the age of 19, where he built a successful career working as an Engineer for various Ontario based firms. His work took him to the far North in the depths of winter, to rural Ontario, and beyond. He was passionate about fast cars, motor racing, sailing, boat building and English footie. As a young man, he was active on the motor racing circuit and at rallies where he successfully raced Minis and MGs. His dashing good looks earned him a modeling job for Castrol Motor Oil (while the equally glamorous Carole modeled for Toyota). Dudley retired from motor racing to pursue the less risky hobby of sailing. Ironically, it was on a stationary boat in a marina, when a life-changing accident happened in May of 1982. Due to the care, devotion, and encouragement from Carole, an exceptional medical team and other family and friends, he pulled through. Although Dudley lived the rest of his life in a wheelchair, rehabilitation and a stubborn constitution enabled him to regain much independence, and to live a full, rich, and active life. Dudley's interest and expertise in quality engineering and design continued throughout his life. He designed revisions and adaptations to their own living space, and he consulted to other venues to improve wheelchair accessibility. As he began to slow in the last few years, he had a motor fitted to his wheelchair to satisfy his need for speed and maintain independence. While Dudley remained in good health until the recent downturn; family and close friends would like to express their sincere thanks to his caregiver, Marifel, for her dedicated, kind, and thorough care. Her patience and compassion in dealing with Dudley's occasional obstinate nature was outstanding, and he was deeply grateful for all her help. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations can be made to the Rick Hansen Foundation in the name of Dudley and Carole Smith. A celebration of Dudley's life will be hosted on at 2pm Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at St. Francis-in-the-Wood, 4773 South Piccadilly Rd, West Vancouver, BC V7W 1J8, a reception will follow. If you wish to send a note to be read at the service, or confirm you will be attending, please email







