PERETZ, Dr. Dwight Irving Gregg February 16, 1931 - May 27, 2020 Dwight passed away quickly and without suffering in the generous care of Braddan Private Hospital in Vancouver. He is predeceased by his mother Gwendoline Peretz (nee Godfrey), his father Dr. Arthur Peretz, his brother Godfrey Gregg and his beloved wife Susan (nee Schaffer). He leaves behind his two sons Geoffrey (with daughters Megan and Natalie) and Alan (with daughters Tara and Lindsay and son Matthew). He was born on a snowy Chinese New Year's Day in Shanghai, 1931. With a British mother and Irish father, life was anything but normal for him during his formative years. Among many other stories, during World War II, when he was just a young teenager, he and his father tracked Japanese and other Axis Power enemy boats coming up the Huangpu River in Shanghai for the Allied Forces. His father's office had a direct view of the river, and Dwight's job was to take the records each day on his bicycle to undisclosed locations. As a teenager he was awarded the French Legion of Honour for his deeds and the risks he took during the war. He was ultimately put into a Japanese Concentration Camp for 2 years, and when the war ended his parents sent him across the Pacific to his aunt's home in California by himself at age 15, and soon after to another aunt in New Westminster. Within a year his parents joined him and they began a life to West Vancouver, where they all remained throughout their lives. Dwight has too many degrees and honours to list, having a fulfilling career as a Cardiologist at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver until he retired. He was proud to have led the design and building of the first Intensive Care Unit in Canada where he was the Director for many years, and equally proud to be asked to be the Chief of Staff for the Hospital. He was honoured as a Master of the American College of Cardiology, which is a rare honour to bestow and one of the only times it has been given to a Cardiologist outside the United States. He somehow found time to do significant volunteer work, including being the President of the Heart and Stroke Foundation and receiving the honour of Knight of the Sovereign Order of St. John for his significant community service and interest in helping the sick and the poor. He taught Medical School students from the University of British Columbia most of his career, and became a Professor Emeritus as a result of his commitment and volunteer work for the Medical School. Dwight had a love for the outdoors. Although not athletic, he built a log cabin with his childhood best friend Dick Andersen up Hollyburn Mountain when he was 18. They named it "Alasker Inn" and ultimately gave it to the Boy Scouts. It stands to this day. He was an avid sailor and spent summers since 1970 at their summer home on Saturna Island. This was a happy place for Dwight and his family. Dwight and Susan travelled the world, not missing any continents. Growing up in Shanghai gave him a lust for travel and adventure, and that he did. He loved his boys Geoff and Alan and gave them the gifts of adventure, a high degree of work ethic, and a love of the ocean and boating. These gifts have all been passed on to the next generation, and Dwight can rest knowing his grandchildren have in their possession these gifts which he entrusted his sons to pass on. A Celebration of Life will be held when we are again able to safely gather for such an occasion. Donations can be made to the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation in his name.







