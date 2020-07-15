WILD, Ed Ed passed away suddenly on July 10th leaving behind his wife, Denise, as well as his five children, Gregory, Sherri, Anthony, Lisa, Adrienne, their spouses, and twelve grandchildren, William, Austin, Jack, Matthew, Kevin, Michelle, Zachary, Ashley, Mark, Rachael, Samantha and Jacob. Throughout his life, Ed was an incredible athlete. While at UBC, he played basketball and baseball for four years and, in 1958, he received the Robert Gaul Memorial Award for Athlete of the Year. Ed was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJIs) fraternity at UBC where he cultivated many lifelong friendships. Ed represented Canada at the Olympics in Melbourne and the World Championships in Chile for basketball. During the Olympics, he met his beloved wife, who represented Australia in Fencing. Two years later, they were married in Vancouver. Ed and Denise had 62 wonderful years together with many amazing celebrations along the way. We would especially like to thank Monseigneur Greg Smith and Dr. Gordon Bird for their ongoing support at this difficult time. "Ed, Dad, Gramps, you will be forever in our hearts." Ed's life will be celebrated with a small gathering of family and close friends. His service will be live streamed on Friday, July 17th, at 11:00 am: https//rebrand.ly/edwild.







