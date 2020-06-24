FONG, Edna 1937-2020 It is with much love and sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Edna Fong, on May 24th, 2020, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband Robert, her son Nathan, and her brother Alexander, she will be fondly remembered by daughter Lori (Darin), sons Brian and Justin (Vy), and her grandchildren Evan, Ashley, Mathieu, and Katy. Edna is survived by her sister Lil (Dave), brothers Norman (Sylvia) and Victor (Mary), sister-in-law Winola, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Nanaimo, Edna graduated from King Edward High School in Vancouver. After Edna and Robert married, they moved to West Vancouver to raise their family. She was extremely organized and excelled in her work in the banking industry, a career which spanned over 20 years on the North Shore. Edna was a kindhearted, fun-loving, energetic individual who enjoyed bowling, skiing, tennis, and golf. She loved to bake and was known for her delicious butter tarts. One of Edna's passions was travelling and cruising to many destinations around the world, which she loved doing with friends and family. Mom lived a happy, healthy, and active life. A loving mother, devoted PoPo/Grandma, and a dear friend to many, she leaves us with many wonderful memories to cherish. Mom, we love you and miss you! No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the BC Cancer Foundation.







