Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward and Eleanor Kennedy. View Sign

KENNEDY, Edward (Ted) V.



February 1, 1937-March 4, 2019



KENNEDY, Eleanor R.



November 9, 1935- March 15, 2019



Our family is grieving the recent passing of both Ted and Eleanor, who lovingly shared over 56 years of marriage living on the North Shore. Ted and Eleanor are survived by their two daughters, Dee (Chris) and Carolyn; Ted's two sisters, Velma and Audrey (Barry); and brother, Loyd; Eleanor's brother, Leroy; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Dee and Carolyn would like to thank the many family, friends, and caregivers who gave their support in their last months.



There will be a memorial service, celebrating Ted and Eleanor's lives at West Vancouver Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society by visiting

KENNEDY, Edward (Ted) V.February 1, 1937-March 4, 2019KENNEDY, Eleanor R.November 9, 1935- March 15, 2019Our family is grieving the recent passing of both Ted and Eleanor, who lovingly shared over 56 years of marriage living on the North Shore. Ted and Eleanor are survived by their two daughters, Dee (Chris) and Carolyn; Ted's two sisters, Velma and Audrey (Barry); and brother, Loyd; Eleanor's brother, Leroy; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Dee and Carolyn would like to thank the many family, friends, and caregivers who gave their support in their last months.There will be a memorial service, celebrating Ted and Eleanor's lives at West Vancouver Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society by visiting www.volunteercancerdrivers.ca Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close