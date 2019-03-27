KENNEDY, Edward (Ted) V.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward and Eleanor Kennedy.
February 1, 1937-March 4, 2019
KENNEDY, Eleanor R.
November 9, 1935- March 15, 2019
Our family is grieving the recent passing of both Ted and Eleanor, who lovingly shared over 56 years of marriage living on the North Shore. Ted and Eleanor are survived by their two daughters, Dee (Chris) and Carolyn; Ted's two sisters, Velma and Audrey (Barry); and brother, Loyd; Eleanor's brother, Leroy; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Dee and Carolyn would like to thank the many family, friends, and caregivers who gave their support in their last months.
There will be a memorial service, celebrating Ted and Eleanor's lives at West Vancouver Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society by visiting www.volunteercancerdrivers.ca.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 25, 2019