Edward John CASSEY
CASSEY, Edward John John passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 95. After serving in WWII, "John" as he was known to many friends and colleagues, immigrated from England to Canada with his wife Joan in 1963, first living in Point Grey and then settling in West Vancouver. John was Secretary Treasurer of the West Vancouver School Board for 30 years before retiring. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, avid jogger and cricket and badminton player and a legend on the dance floor. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan Cassey. Lovingly remembered by his children Peter (Barb) and Jane (Don), 3 grandchildren, 2 great grand- children, brother Geoff and nephews in England. John will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. John was wheelchair bound for the last 7 years and bore his disability with great courage in his quiet way. He will be remembered for his infectious smile. Due to the current Covid19 pandemic, a service will not be held.




Published in North Shore News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC V7V1J7
6049221221
