Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward King. View Sign

Edward (Bud) King passed away peacefully March 11, 2019, in Comox, BC, at the age of 92. Survived by his wife, Lori; son, Doug (Janet); son, David; and daughter, Dianne; as well as two grandsons, Christopher and Andrew.



Ed raised his family in North Vancouver and was very active in the community. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, accomplished gardener, avid fisherman, golf enthusiast, and eager volunteer to coach or manage many different youth sports teams.



In retirement from a long career in the printing industry, Ed moved to the Comox Valley, which he called home for over 20 years.



No service as per his request.

Edward (Bud) King passed away peacefully March 11, 2019, in Comox, BC, at the age of 92. Survived by his wife, Lori; son, Doug (Janet); son, David; and daughter, Dianne; as well as two grandsons, Christopher and Andrew.Ed raised his family in North Vancouver and was very active in the community. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, accomplished gardener, avid fisherman, golf enthusiast, and eager volunteer to coach or manage many different youth sports teams.In retirement from a long career in the printing industry, Ed moved to the Comox Valley, which he called home for over 20 years.No service as per his request. Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close