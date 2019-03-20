Edward (Bud) King passed away peacefully March 11, 2019, in Comox, BC, at the age of 92. Survived by his wife, Lori; son, Doug (Janet); son, David; and daughter, Dianne; as well as two grandsons, Christopher and Andrew.
Ed raised his family in North Vancouver and was very active in the community. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, accomplished gardener, avid fisherman, golf enthusiast, and eager volunteer to coach or manage many different youth sports teams.
In retirement from a long career in the printing industry, Ed moved to the Comox Valley, which he called home for over 20 years.
No service as per his request.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 20 to Apr. 18, 2019