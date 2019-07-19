CARTER, Edward Oliver Born October 6, 1921; Passed away July 13, 2019 at the age of 97 Ted served in the Royal Air Force in World War 11. He is predeceased by his parents, Oliver Albert Carter and Mary Lucy Carter (Rogers), his wife Joan Winifred Carter and his brother John Matthew Carter. He is survived by his five children, Cathy Carter, Bob Carter, Tom Carter, Sheila Moffatt (Gord) and Mike Carter; his brother, Frank Carter (MaryJo) and his sister, Marie Mitchell and sister in law, Raymonde Carter. Also survived by his two grandchildren Douglas and Shannon McQueen and his five great grandchildren, Sasha, Lily, Brooke, Bailie and Max. Mass of Christian Burial Monday July 22 at 11:00 am at St. Stephen's Parish 1360 24th Street East North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from July 19 to July 20, 2019