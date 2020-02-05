Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward PAUL. View Sign Obituary

Late Edward Paul - Ts'awatsiyi -t 'Tweet Tweet' Sunrise: March 11, 1970 Sunset: January 29, 2020 It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of Edward Paul. Eddie descends from Squamish Nations Antone/Louie (aka Lewis), Paul and Athen families. Eddie was born in Vancouver to his late parents Edward Thomas and Myrtle 'Mickey' (nee Lewis) Aragon. As a toddler he lived in Paraje, New Mexico until his family relocated back to Capilano IR No. 5 where he was raised. Eddie attended Xwemelch'stn Etsimxwawtxw Skwul - Capilano Littlest Ones, Norgate Elementary Community School, St. Edmunds Elementary School and Keith Lynn Alternate Secondary School. Eddie did some construction and is considered a very good carver of west coast art and a teacher to many of our young carvers. He was known for his great sense of humour, huge smile, hugs and puns. Edward is survived by his uncle Jack (Cheri); daughter Charlene (Lucius); granddaughter Tall-Leya; siblings Marie (Brad), Merle, Wendy (Eugene), Victoria, Doris, Jacqueline, Thomas (Tracey), Randy T. (Natalie); nieces and nephews Sylvia, Bradley, Elliott, Leanne, Cory, Sam, Calistea, Ashley, Willard, Shayne, Clayton, Gerald 'Doobie', Megan, Danica, Summer, Renie, Michael, Vanessa, Doug, Chloe, Mary Anna, Charlie, Felicity, Karley, Mileaha; special sister Shandrea Lewis (William); special brother Francis James; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A funeral service was held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Squamish Nation Shaker Church. Online condolences can be found at





It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of Edward Paul. Eddie descends from Squamish Nations Antone/Louie (aka Lewis), Paul and Athen families. Eddie was born in Vancouver to his late parents Edward Thomas and Myrtle 'Mickey' (nee Lewis) Aragon. As a toddler he lived in Paraje, New Mexico until his family relocated back to Capilano IR No. 5 where he was raised. Eddie attended Xwemelch'stn Etsimxwawtxw Skwul - Capilano Littlest Ones, Norgate Elementary Community School, St. Edmunds Elementary School and Keith Lynn Alternate Secondary School. Eddie did some construction and is considered a very good carver of west coast art and a teacher to many of our young carvers. He was known for his great sense of humour, huge smile, hugs and puns. Edward is survived by his uncle Jack (Cheri); daughter Charlene (Lucius); granddaughter Tall-Leya; siblings Marie (Brad), Merle, Wendy (Eugene), Victoria, Doris, Jacqueline, Thomas (Tracey), Randy T. (Natalie); nieces and nephews Sylvia, Bradley, Elliott, Leanne, Cory, Sam, Calistea, Ashley, Willard, Shayne, Clayton, Gerald 'Doobie', Megan, Danica, Summer, Renie, Michael, Vanessa, Doug, Chloe, Mary Anna, Charlie, Felicity, Karley, Mileaha; special sister Shandrea Lewis (William); special brother Francis James; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A funeral service was held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Squamish Nation Shaker Church. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close