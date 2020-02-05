Late Edward Paul - Ts'awatsiyi -t 'Tweet Tweet' Sunrise: March 11, 1970 Sunset: January 29, 2020 It is with great sadness we advise of the passing of Edward Paul. Eddie descends from Squamish Nations Antone/Louie (aka Lewis), Paul and Athen families. Eddie was born in Vancouver to his late parents Edward Thomas and Myrtle 'Mickey' (nee Lewis) Aragon. As a toddler he lived in Paraje, New Mexico until his family relocated back to Capilano IR No. 5 where he was raised. Eddie attended Xwemelch'stn Etsimxwawtxw Skwul - Capilano Littlest Ones, Norgate Elementary Community School, St. Edmunds Elementary School and Keith Lynn Alternate Secondary School. Eddie did some construction and is considered a very good carver of west coast art and a teacher to many of our young carvers. He was known for his great sense of humour, huge smile, hugs and puns. Edward is survived by his uncle Jack (Cheri); daughter Charlene (Lucius); granddaughter Tall-Leya; siblings Marie (Brad), Merle, Wendy (Eugene), Victoria, Doris, Jacqueline, Thomas (Tracey), Randy T. (Natalie); nieces and nephews Sylvia, Bradley, Elliott, Leanne, Cory, Sam, Calistea, Ashley, Willard, Shayne, Clayton, Gerald 'Doobie', Megan, Danica, Summer, Renie, Michael, Vanessa, Doug, Chloe, Mary Anna, Charlie, Felicity, Karley, Mileaha; special sister Shandrea Lewis (William); special brother Francis James; and many loving relatives and dear friends. A funeral service was held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Squamish Nation Shaker Church. Online condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.ca
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020