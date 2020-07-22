1/1
Edward Wilkinson STRONG
1933 - 2020
STRONG, Edward Wilkinson May 24, 1933 - July 9, 2020 With saddened hearts, we say adieu to Ed, a loving husband of 60 years to Gloria, a thoughtful brother to his sister Elizabeth, a caring friend to children, Gregory (Kathi), Lorna, Derek (Susan), and an adored Papa to grandchildren, Gabrielle, Pascale, Wesley, Nolan, and Jessica. Born in Summerside, P.E.I. to an island family that had emigrated from England in 1813, active in the church, business, law, and politics, Ed grew up with the small town virtues of friendliness, fair play, and civic pride. Seeking the wider world, he left for Montreal where he met Gloria, the love of his life, then moved their growing family to Winnipeg, then Vancouver. As an insurance industry executive, he made many friends over a remarkable 40-year career. Ed and Gloria travelled everywhere, especially to Maui, their 2nd home where the red sands reminded Ed of PEI. Back in West Vancouver, Ed enjoyed the camaraderie of the Fit Fellows, became a "super host" for Tourism Vancouver, volunteered for speed watch, and the Coho Festival. Generous, patient, modest, Ed always sought to understand others. A Ducks Unlimited supporter, a 50-year BC Lions' season ticket holder, he loved watching his sons and grandsons play football, hockey, soccer, and baseball, or his granddaughters compete at soccer, swimming, and the highland games. His wisdom, humour, and his stories will all be very much missed. Our lives were enriched by your presence, our memories will be now. Until we meet again. Memorial later, burial in Summerside. Condolences to: mckenziefuneralservice.com/obits



Published in North Shore News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
McKenzie Funeral Services
McKenzie Funeral Services
Suite 200 - 100 Park Royal South
West Vancouver, BC V7T 1A2
(604) 926-5121
