CARTER, Edwin Philip January 15, 1947- August 26, 2019 We are sad to announce the early passing of Eddie, AKA 'Scooper' due to complications of a stroke. Predeceased by infant brother Nelson; mother Jeanne and father Philip, he leaves behind his companion, Sidney-Ann; his son Frank; siblings Roger, Lee, Joyce, Joan, Gord and George and their families; as well as cousins Steve and Jan. Eddie had a big heart. He was highly intelligent, quick with the wit and always up for a lively debate. Eddie had an entrepreneurial spirit and was an honest, hard-working man who lived life on his own terms. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15th, at Eagle Lodge, 170 3rd St W, North Vancouver. 2pm - 4pm. To write a condolence to the family please go to www.mckenziefuneralservices.com
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019