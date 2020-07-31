Eileen Austen passed away on July 8, at 10 AM, in Lion's Gate Hospital following a stroke. Born in London, UK, to Harry and Isobella Austen, she came to Canada in the 1960s and had a long career working for Probation, BC. Eileen travelled widely and has left many friends throughout the world. She is survived by her nephew Glenn Austen and his family in England. No service is anticipated due to the pandemic and travel distances involved for nearly all concerned. Condolences may be sent to gsausten@gmail.com.



