FRANKE, Eileen Catherine 1929 - 2019 Eileen Catherine Franke passed away at home in West Vancouver on June 6, 2019, a few weeks before her 90th birthday. She was born to August (Gus) and Catherine (Katie Currie) Franke on July 31, 1929, near Leipzig, Saskatchewan. Eileen grew up on the farm and was educated by the School Sisters of Notre Dame at Leipzig Convent. After graduating high school there, she moved with her parents to Saskatoon, where she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. From there she moved to Calgary and learned to operate bookkeeping machines before she found her career in broadcasting. She worked at CHCT-TV from 1956 to 1960, during which time she worked on the production of many shows and hosted a children's show, "Junior Clubhouse." In 1960, Eileen moved to Montreal where she worked at CFCF-TV as a Production Assistant. In 1964 she switched to radio and began her career at Radio Canada International. Eileen worked for RCI in Montreal and Toronto before transferring to Vancouver, where she worked as a producer until her retirement. Eileen was one of few women in those pioneering days of Canadian broadcasting and enjoyed it all thoroughly. Eileen is predeceased by her parents, by brothers Ernie, Ivan and Gerry, and by niece Cindy and nephews Gary and Kevin. She is survived by her sister Phyllis in Calgary, by sisters-in-law Ina and Theresa, and by nieces and nephews Bev, Val, Terri, Rod, Sherry, Heather, Randy, Brenda, David, Greg, Brian, Kelly and Tracy. Eileen would want to thank her friend Martha, whose visits and help made it possible for Eileen to retain her independence until the end.







