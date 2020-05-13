PURVIS, Eileen Purvis (1924 to 2020) It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Eileen Purvis at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver Thursday, April 30th, 2020. Eileen will be greatly missed by her beloved husband William Purvis, her daughter Mary Baker (Alex), her grandchildren Dr. Daniel Baker (Raegan Fitch), Jesse Baker (Dr Lisa Baker) and Amy Williams (Douglas Williams) and her great grandchildren Rowan, Cameron, Simon, Duncan, Lucy and Maude. Eileen was born in 1924 in London, England to parents Reginald and Maud Cavanaugh. She attended Oxford House school in London and graduated from the Pitman Business School in London. After the war, Eileen travelled to Canada, visiting her aunt and uncle in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It was at this time that she met and fell in love with Bill. Married in 1949, they honeymooned at the Sylvia Hotel in Vancouver, which has remained a special place of celebration ever since. After their daughter was born in 1950, they moved to beautiful Vancouver and in 1956 they bought a home in West Vancouver. In 1959, the three of them emigrated to England to live near Eileen's family. In 1963, they returned to West Vancouver where they remained until the current time. Eileen was committed to creating a warm and beautiful home life for her family. She expressed her creativity through her love of the garden, painting, sewing, baking, pottery and flower arranging, including ikebana, for which she won several prizes. Eileen worked tirelessly as a volunteer for several associations including the Citizenship Court, and achieved life time awards from the Women's Auxiliary of St Paul's Hospital in Vancouver and as treasurer of the Oikoumene Unit of West Vancouver United Church. The family wish to thank West Vancouver Care Centre and Inglewood Care Centre for the compassion they showed to Eileen in these difficult times. They also wish to thank the nurses and doctors at LGH for their commitment to her care and comfort. Eileen will be interred in Capilano View Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12 in a private family service, appropriate to this time of pandemic. A Celebration of her life will be arranged at a later time when the international family can attend.