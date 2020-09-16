SIPILA, Eino Joseph January 2, 1927 - August 31, 2020 Born in a sauna in Ala-viirre, Finland, Dad was the second youngest of 8 children. After the war he travelled to work in Australia and on the way he met his Swiss love Margrith on a European train, where their romance blossomed with the assistance of a Finnish - English dictionary. Margrith was in awe of his beautiful teeth! They married in Vancouver in 1959 and settled in his self-built home in North Vancouver where they lived for over 57 years. A talented carpenter, Dad built many homes throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. He enjoyed the simple things in life, including the outdoors, hiking, berry picking, good kahvi (coffee), family dinners, and fashioning new things out of old. Survived by his loving and devoted wife Margrith, children Eric (Colleen), Anna-Maya (Greg), Christina (Doug), grandchildren Sarah (Joel), Kevin (Katelyn), Matthew, Crystal (Mack), Jacob (Marissa), James, Andrew, Julie, and great-grandson Caleb.







