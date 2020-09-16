1/1
Eino Joseph SIPILA
01/22/1927 - 08/31/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIPILA, Eino Joseph January 2, 1927 - August 31, 2020 Born in a sauna in Ala-viirre, Finland, Dad was the second youngest of 8 children. After the war he travelled to work in Australia and on the way he met his Swiss love Margrith on a European train, where their romance blossomed with the assistance of a Finnish - English dictionary. Margrith was in awe of his beautiful teeth! They married in Vancouver in 1959 and settled in his self-built home in North Vancouver where they lived for over 57 years. A talented carpenter, Dad built many homes throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. He enjoyed the simple things in life, including the outdoors, hiking, berry picking, good kahvi (coffee), family dinners, and fashioning new things out of old. Survived by his loving and devoted wife Margrith, children Eric (Colleen), Anna-Maya (Greg), Christina (Doug), grandchildren Sarah (Joel), Kevin (Katelyn), Matthew, Crystal (Mack), Jacob (Marissa), James, Andrew, Julie, and great-grandson Caleb.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved