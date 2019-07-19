Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine A. Williams. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Obituary

Elaine Anne Williams (nee MacDonald) was born September 5, 1927, in Calgary, AB, and passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, in North Vancouver, BC, where she lived for 60 years. Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Barry Hamilton Williams, and brother, Alexander Edward (Ted) MacDonald. Survived by three daughters, Janis, Laurie, and Karen (Paul); and six grandchildren, Jessica, Alexander, Matthew (Emily), Natalie, Sebastian, and Antonia, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Elaine was a warm and social person who loved spending time with her family and staying connected to her network of friends. Elaine enjoyed her bridge clubs, sailing, and travelling with family and friends. She was a thoughtful hostess who enjoyed her frequent houseguests. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed and always remembered.



A special thanks to the staff of Evergreen House 2 South for their compassionate care.



A memorial service will be held at Boal Chapel on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

