Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Dorothy (Varah) BABB. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

BABB, Elaine Dorothy (nee Varah) Elaine Babb, 83, died peacefully April 16, 2019 at North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver, B.C. after a lengthy struggle with chronic leukemia. Elaine was born in Vancouver November 4th, 1935 to Leslie and Dorothy Varah, graduated from West Vancouver High School in 1953, attended UBC, and received her R.N. from Vancouver General in 1958. Elaine married Alan Babb at West Vancouver's St Francis-in-the-Wood Anglican Church in September, 1958. The first 30 years of their marriage were spent in the U.S. in Minneapolis, where she worked in a hospital maternity ward, Davis, California, Pullman, Wa, and the Seattle area. Elaine and Alan lived in West Vancouver the last 31 years after their return to Canada in 1988. Elaine was predeceased by her parents and son Jeffrey, and survived by her husband Alan of 60 years, daughter Susan (Howard), grandsons Cameron and Nicholas, brother Jim (Carolyn) and her extended family in Canada and the U.S. Elaine's priorities were always directed to family and friends. She was especially talented in transforming our many residences (both rented and owned) into loving family homes. She loved shopping (fortunately a long time was usually required for a purchase), designing gardens, and planning international travels, including Europe, Australia, and China. Many thanks to Drs Scott and Denegri, the Palliative Care staff at both Lions Gate Hospital and North Shore Hospice, and Elaine's long-time friend and retired R.N. Ann Bonham, for their professional guidance and loving care. Elaine requested no service, but a celebration of Elaine's life will be held at a later date.







Elaine Babb, 83, died peacefully April 16, 2019 at North Shore Hospice in North Vancouver, B.C. after a lengthy struggle with chronic leukemia. Elaine was born in Vancouver November 4th, 1935 to Leslie and Dorothy Varah, graduated from West Vancouver High School in 1953, attended UBC, and received her R.N. from Vancouver General in 1958. Elaine married Alan Babb at West Vancouver's St Francis-in-the-Wood Anglican Church in September, 1958. The first 30 years of their marriage were spent in the U.S. in Minneapolis, where she worked in a hospital maternity ward, Davis, California, Pullman, Wa, and the Seattle area. Elaine and Alan lived in West Vancouver the last 31 years after their return to Canada in 1988. Elaine was predeceased by her parents and son Jeffrey, and survived by her husband Alan of 60 years, daughter Susan (Howard), grandsons Cameron and Nicholas, brother Jim (Carolyn) and her extended family in Canada and the U.S. Elaine's priorities were always directed to family and friends. She was especially talented in transforming our many residences (both rented and owned) into loving family homes. She loved shopping (fortunately a long time was usually required for a purchase), designing gardens, and planning international travels, including Europe, Australia, and China. Many thanks to Drs Scott and Denegri, the Palliative Care staff at both Lions Gate Hospital and North Shore Hospice, and Elaine's long-time friend and retired R.N. Ann Bonham, for their professional guidance and loving care. Elaine requested no service, but a celebration of Elaine's life will be held at a later date. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close