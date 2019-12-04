HONE, (Deborah) Elaine (Deborah) Elaine Hone passed away peacefully on November 26th, surrounded by her family and embraced by their love. Elaine was a cherished mother, sister, and Dearie, survived by her siblings - Lynne Hone, Barb Hone (Kirk Johns), and Anthony Hone; her children Regan Robinson, Kyra (Shawn) McNamara, and Arron (Jacquie) Robinson; and grandchildren Connor, Riley, Ethan, Jacob, Abby, Ryan, Gabriel, and Ava. The family thanks Dr. Dana Haaf, Christine, and staff and friends at Kiwanis Manor.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019